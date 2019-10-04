Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cinemark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 889,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. Cinemark has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $957.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

In other news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $235,263.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

