Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.7% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after buying an additional 3,553,686 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after buying an additional 2,472,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $125,277,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $10,371,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,294,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,788,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at $21,134,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

