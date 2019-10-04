Citigroup Cuts Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $26.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.39 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Tudor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 60.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 48,923 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $5,321,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 515,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after buying an additional 269,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 145,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

