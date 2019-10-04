Citigroup Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $483.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $455.00 to $483.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.00.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $416.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $272.91 and a 1-year high of $431.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.83 and its 200 day moving average is $387.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 41.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,087,000 after buying an additional 44,742 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 43.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $205,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 461,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,200,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,810,000 after buying an additional 398,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.