City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Position Decreased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.28% of City worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of City by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. City Holding has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.78.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. City had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

In related news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $202,284.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $76,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $684,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

