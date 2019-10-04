City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $413.60

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $413.60 and traded as low as $420.00. City of London Investment Group shares last traded at $416.00, with a volume of 19,476 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 417.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 413.60. The firm has a market cap of $110.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £4,956.77 ($6,476.90).

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

