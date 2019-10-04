Clearford Water Systems (CVE:CLI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Clearford Water Systems Inc (CVE:CLI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 36000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

Clearford Water Systems (CVE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 million for the quarter.

About Clearford Water Systems (CVE:CLI)

Clearford Water Systems Inc designs, manufactures, and markets unified water management and sanitation systems in Canada, the United States, South America, India, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clearford One and UV Pure. The company offers the Clearford One system, which is a combination of its ClearDigest Smart Digester; ClearConvey, its patented Small Bore Sewer (SBS) technology, a watertight small diameter variable grade gravity sewer system that can incorporate solids-free pumping stations; and ClearRecover, a waste water treatment facility based on the processed influent received from the ClearDigest and SBS ClearConvey components of the system, as well as Clearford M-brane packaged water treatment, Clearford UV pure water disinfection, and Clearford Pay-for-Performance project financing program solutions.

