Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Clorox from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.25.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock traded up $4.36 on Thursday, hitting $151.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.59. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox has a one year low of $141.53 and a one year high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 19.4% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Clorox by 0.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 5.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 9.2% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Clorox by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.