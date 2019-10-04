CLS (LON:CLI) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLI. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of CLS in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get CLS alerts:

CLS stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 238.50 ($3.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,533. CLS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 257 ($3.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 237.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

In other CLS news, insider Andrew Kirkman bought 20,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £45,600 ($59,584.48). In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,195 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,958.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.