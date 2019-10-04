CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 18,355.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,982 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,292,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,297,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,960,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,658,000 after buying an additional 429,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,097,000 after buying an additional 388,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $209.34. The company had a trading volume of 92,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,557. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.55. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.20.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,823,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,626 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,934. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

