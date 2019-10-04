CoinPoker (CHP) Price Down 1% This Week

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $4,621.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00192620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.01015339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00091025 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 333,085,565 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,713,592 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allcoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.