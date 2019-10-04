CoinUs Market Capitalization Achieves $1.55 Million (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $665.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinUs has traded 125.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005518 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000145 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

