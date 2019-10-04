Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.08

Colibri Resource Corp. (CVE:CBI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 510000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 350.08, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.

Colibri Resource Company Profile (CVE:CBI)

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Pilar gold project that covers an area of 145 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Colibri Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colibri Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.