Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIX. ValuEngine cut Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of FIX stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. 391,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,651. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,631.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $230,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,570. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 80.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 18,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

