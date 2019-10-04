Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.08 ($8.23).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €4.89 ($5.68) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €5.31 and a 200 day moving average of €6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of €9.10 ($10.58).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

