Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE:SBS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.27. 14,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.