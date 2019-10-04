Comparing Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) & PJT Partners (NASDAQ:PJT)

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PJT Partners alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PJT Partners and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PJT Partners currently has a consensus target price of $52.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.84%. Given PJT Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of PJT Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. PJT Partners pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PJT Partners and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners $580.25 million 1.56 $42.56 million $1.91 20.47 Silvercrest Asset Management Group $98.67 million 1.83 $9.63 million N/A N/A

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Profitability

This table compares PJT Partners and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners 3.43% 15.48% 10.67% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 8.97% 18.46% 10.90%

Risk and Volatility

PJT Partners has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.