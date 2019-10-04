Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CSVI traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. 9,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,206. Computer Services has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Computer Services by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 32,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Computer Services by 83.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 68,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Computer Services by 137.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in Computer Services during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales.

