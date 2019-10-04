Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) PT Lowered to $62.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Concho Resources to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.19.

NYSE:CXO traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,334. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.07. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $62.56 and a 52-week high of $160.81.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack F. Harper purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 170,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,567. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

