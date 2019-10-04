Confederation Minerals (CVE:CFM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Confederation Minerals Ltd (CVE:CFM)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

About Confederation Minerals (CVE:CFM)

Confederation Minerals Ltd., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold projects. It holds a 70% interest in the Newman Todd project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario; and a 35% interest in certain other claims adjacent to the Newman Todd project.

