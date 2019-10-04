ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) were down 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.29, approximately 997,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,324,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $168.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 34.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ConforMIS news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 151,022 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $567,842.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,218,674 shares of company stock worth $4,007,103. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ConforMIS by 639.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 3,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,326,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 51.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,001,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,689 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter worth $1,910,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 593.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 156,891 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConforMIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

