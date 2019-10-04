Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Conrad Industries stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. Conrad Industries has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

