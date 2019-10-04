Consensus Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00031483 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00071587 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001542 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00127461 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.89 or 0.99950618 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003547 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002236 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.