Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $837.26

Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $837.26 and traded as high as $766.00. Consort Medical shares last traded at $726.00, with a volume of 16,760 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSRT. Numis Securities cut Consort Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Shore Capital upgraded Consort Medical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Consort Medical from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 756.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 837.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25.

In related news, insider Chris Brinsmead bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 732 ($9.56) per share, with a total value of £7,320 ($9,564.88). Also, insider Jonathan Glenn sold 14,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 726 ($9.49), for a total value of £108,232.08 ($141,424.38).

Consort Medical

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

