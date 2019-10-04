Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $227.00 to $214.00. The stock had previously closed at $187.49, but opened at $194.26. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $192.93, with a volume of 81,585 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC set a $235.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

