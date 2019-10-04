Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNST. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $8.19. 110,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,658. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $190.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 4.89.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4,092.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $329,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

