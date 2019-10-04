Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €119.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CON has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €138.10 ($160.59).

Continental stock traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €114.04 ($132.60). 637,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €127.78. Continental has a 1 year low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 1 year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

