Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CTTAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CTTAY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,464,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,693. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. Continental has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.84.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter. Continental had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

