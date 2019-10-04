Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.44% from the company’s current price.

CLR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Continental Resources stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $71.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,354,794 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $141,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 7,653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 773,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,557,000 after purchasing an additional 763,549 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,019,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 668,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 737.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 547,062 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $356,181,000 after purchasing an additional 512,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

