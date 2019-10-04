Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Holdings Raised by Natixis

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 303,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 74.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 37.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.27.

Shares of COO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.51. 10,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,324. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.03 and its 200-day moving average is $309.96. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $228.65 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

