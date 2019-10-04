CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim set a $119.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Shares of COR stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,851. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $122.45.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $395,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,263,965.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 806,340 shares of company stock valued at $89,285,796. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $4,610,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $5,031,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

