Counterparty Price Tops $1.73 on Exchanges (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00021050 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex and Zaif. Counterparty has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $35.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,212.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.97 or 0.02728706 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00460899 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000533 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,426 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Zaif, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

