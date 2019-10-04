Countinghouse (CHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.76 Million

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Countinghouse has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Countinghouse has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and approximately $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Countinghouse token can now be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038529 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.66 or 0.05363713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001044 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Countinghouse Profile

CHT is a token. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. The official website for Countinghouse is www.countinghousefund.com. Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd.

Countinghouse Token Trading

Countinghouse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Countinghouse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Countinghouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

