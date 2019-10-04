Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,607. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cowen has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $416.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Cowen had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 164,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,875.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Cowen by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

