CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on CPFL Energia in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut CPFL Energia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CPFL Energia from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CPFL Energia presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get CPFL Energia alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. 24,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.44. CPFL Energia has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58.

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. CPFL Energia had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CPFL Energia by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CPFL Energia by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CPFL Energia by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CPFL Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CPFL Energia Company Profile

CPFL Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for CPFL Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPFL Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.