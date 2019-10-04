Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €6.00 Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.25 ($7.27) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.15 ($8.31).

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock traded down €0.09 ($0.10) on Monday, hitting €6.48 ($7.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,042,648 shares. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.90.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

