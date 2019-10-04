Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CR. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crew Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.46.

TSE CR traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,026. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.57 and a 52 week high of C$1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $100.34 million and a PE ratio of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.88.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

