CRH (LON:CRH) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) target price on CRH (LON:CRH) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays downgraded CRH to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,008.75 ($39.31).

LON CRH traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,668 ($34.86). The company had a trading volume of 1,660,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,000. CRH has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,961 ($25.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,889 ($37.75). The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,713.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,588.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of €0.20 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. CRH’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

In related news, insider Johan Karlström purchased 2,000 shares of CRH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,779 ($36.31) per share, with a total value of £55,580 ($72,625.11).

CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

