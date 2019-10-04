Critical Contrast: Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) vs. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (NYSE:FRFHF)

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Axis Capital and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axis Capital 0 3 4 0 2.57 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Axis Capital presently has a consensus price target of $66.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.57%. Given Axis Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axis Capital is more favorable than Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axis Capital and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axis Capital $5.09 billion 1.08 $43.02 million $1.92 34.06 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares $17.76 billion 0.67 $376.00 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Axis Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Axis Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Axis Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Axis Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Axis Capital pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Axis Capital has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Axis Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Axis Capital has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axis Capital and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axis Capital 2.97% 4.56% 0.82% Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 4.53% 4.58% 1.12%

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; and marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts. In addition, it is involved in the provision of pet medical insurance and database services; retail of tableware and gifts, and home improvement goods, as well as sporting goods and sports apparel comprising golf equipment, consumables, and athletic apparel and accessories; investment of real estate; and provision of integrated travel and travel-related financial services. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

