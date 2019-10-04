Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

CCRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.28. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 413.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.2% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 62.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.