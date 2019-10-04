Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cryolife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cryolife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Shares of Cryolife stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,864. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 96.12 and a beta of 0.64. Cryolife has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.79 million. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cryolife will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cryolife by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cryolife by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV acquired a new position in Cryolife in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cryolife by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

