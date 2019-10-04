Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $36.58 million and approximately $79,826.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00007343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038434 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.13 or 0.05364439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001039 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,864,742 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

