CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSX. Loop Capital lowered CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.70. The company had a trading volume of 636,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,056. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CSX has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $80.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in CSX by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 16,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in CSX by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in CSX by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CSX by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 55,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

