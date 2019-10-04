Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.08 per share, with a total value of $2,552,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,626,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $882,273.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,839,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR opened at $83.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $360.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFR. Bank of America cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

