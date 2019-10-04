Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.80

Shares of Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $1.66. Cyren shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYRN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cyren in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $92.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cyren had a negative net margin of 49.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyren Ltd will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyren by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 463,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyren by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyren by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 517,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cyren by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,055,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 228,037 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

