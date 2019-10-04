D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Stock Price Down 2.2%

D4t4 Solutions PLC (LON:D4T4)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), approximately 14,681 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 43,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.94).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 232.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 246.47.

In other D4t4 Solutions news, insider Matthew Tod sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total value of £518,000 ($676,858.75).

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

