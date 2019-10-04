DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DAIWA SEC GRP I/S stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,479. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 3.85%.

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

