Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is West Oak Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.6% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Danaher by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 527.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.50. The stock had a trading volume of 120,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,806. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $147.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 68,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $9,713,236.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,630,681.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

