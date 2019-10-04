Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.16 ($93.20).

EPA BN traded up €0.44 ($0.51) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €78.20 ($90.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,147,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($83.87). The business has a fifty day moving average of €79.85.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

