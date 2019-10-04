Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,173 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.22% of Darden Restaurants worth $33,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 115.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 125.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

DRI traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $114.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,759. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.83 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.18.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.85.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $124,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $1,764,163.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,728 shares of company stock worth $3,565,803. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

